Patrick Wilson is an actor whose fifteen year career has spanned dozens of film appearances, including The Phantom of the Opera (2004), Watchmen (2009), Morning Glory (2010), Young Adult (2011), The Conjuring (2013), and Stretch (2014). He received his first Golden Globe nomination for his role in the television miniseries Angels in America (2003) and his second for his role on the second series of Fargo (2015). He also starred in the television series A Gifted Man (2011-2012) and appeared in an episode of Girls (2013).