Robert Duvall (born January 5, 1931 in San Diego, California) made his acting debut in To Kill A Mockingbird (1962) directed by Robert Mulligan. He acted in The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974) and Apocalypse Now (1979) all three films directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Network (1976) by Sidney Lumet. He starred in The Great Santini (1979), Tender Mercies (1983) by Bruce Beresford. He acted with Robert De Niro in True Confessions (1981), with Robert Redford in The Natural (1984), with Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder (1990), with Michael Douglas in Falling Down (1993), with John Travolta in A Civil Action (1998), with Michael Caine in Secondhand Lions (2003), with Kevin Costner in Open Range (2003), with Robert Downey, Jr. in The Judge (2014).

Duvall directed and starred in The Apostle (1997), Wild Horses (2015). On television he acted in Lonesome Dove (1989), Stalin (1992), Broken Trail (2006).