Robert Duvall

8 Nominations
4 Wins

Robert Duvall (born January 5, 1931 in San Diego, California) made his acting debut in To Kill A Mockingbird (1962) directed by Robert Mulligan.  He acted in The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974) and Apocalypse Now (1979) all three films directed by Francis Ford Coppola, Network (1976) by Sidney Lumet. He starred in The Great Santini (1979), Tender Mercies (1983) by Bruce Beresford. He acted with Robert De Niro in True Confessions (1981), with Robert Redford in The Natural (1984), with Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder (1990), with Michael Douglas in Falling Down (1993), with John Travolta in A Civil Action (1998), with Michael Caine in Secondhand Lions (2003), with Kevin Costner in Open Range (2003), with Robert Downey, Jr. in The Judge (2014).

Duvall directed and starred in The Apostle (1997), Wild Horses (2015). On television he acted in Lonesome Dove (1989), Stalin (1992), Broken Trail (2006).

1993 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Stalin

1990 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Lonesome Dove

1984 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Tender Mercies

1980 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Apocalypse Now

2015 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Judge, The

2007 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Broken Trail

2007 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Broken Trail

1999 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Civil Action, A
