Golden Globes logo

Ruth Negga

2 Nominations
Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga (born January 7, 1982 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, raised in Ireland) acted in the movie Breakfast on Pluto (2005) by Neil Jordan with Cillian Murphy, she acted in the television series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-2016) and Preacher (2016) with Dominic Cooper. She played Mildred Loving in the movie Loving by Jeff Nichols, based on the true story of the couple from Virginia that won the Supreme Court case legalizing interracial marriage in the U.S. in 1967. She acted with Brad Pitt in Ad Astra (2019) by James Gray, with Tessa Thompson in Passing (2021) written and directed by Rebecca Hall.

Read Ruth Negga by Silvia Bizio.

Read Ruth Negga, Loving by Rocio Ayuso in Spanish.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2022 Nominee

2022 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Passing

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Loving
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.