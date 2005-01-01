Ruth Negga (born January 7, 1982 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, raised in Ireland) acted in the movie Breakfast on Pluto (2005) by Neil Jordan with Cillian Murphy, she acted in the television series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-2016) and Preacher (2016) with Dominic Cooper. She played Mildred Loving in the movie Loving by Jeff Nichols, based on the true story of the couple from Virginia that won the Supreme Court case legalizing interracial marriage in the U.S. in 1967. She acted with Brad Pitt in Ad Astra (2019) by James Gray, with Tessa Thompson in Passing (2021) written and directed by Rebecca Hall.

