Ryan Murphy (born in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 9, 1965) screenwriter, director and producer, creator of five Golden Globe-nominated and one Globe-winning series (see below). Among his credits: Nip/Tuck (2003–2010), Glee (2009–2015), Scream Queens (2015–2016), Feud: Bette and Joan (2017), Pose (2018–2019), The Politician (2019–2020), Ratched (2020), the anthology series American Horror Story (2011–2019), American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016), The Assassination of Gianni Versace (2018). He directed the TV movie The Normal Heart (2014) from the 1985 play by Larry Kramer, movies like Running with Scissors (2006) from the 2002 memoir by August Burroughs, Eat, Pray, Love (2010) with Julia Roberts from the 2006 memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert, The Prom (2020) with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman from the 2018 Broadway musical.

2017 Winner

2017 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Feud: Bette And Joan

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
American Horror Story: Hotel

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Normal Heart

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
American Horror Story: Coven
