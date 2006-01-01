Ryan Murphy (born in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 9, 1965) screenwriter, director and producer, creator of five Golden Globe-nominated and one Globe-winning series (see below). Among his credits: Nip/Tuck (2003–2010), Glee (2009–2015), Scream Queens (2015–2016), Feud: Bette and Joan (2017), Pose (2018–2019), The Politician (2019–2020), Ratched (2020), the anthology series American Horror Story (2011–2019), American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016), The Assassination of Gianni Versace (2018). He directed the TV movie The Normal Heart (2014) from the 1985 play by Larry Kramer, movies like Running with Scissors (2006) from the 2002 memoir by August Burroughs, Eat, Pray, Love (2010) with Julia Roberts from the 2006 memoir by Elizabeth Gilbert, The Prom (2020) with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman from the 2018 Broadway musical.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2017 Winner
2017 Winner
2018 Nominee
2018 Nominee
2016 Nominee
2016 Nominee
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
2014 Nominee
2014 Nominee