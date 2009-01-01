Golden Globes logo

Ryan Reynolds (born October 23, 1976 in Vancouver, Canada) acted with Sandra Bullock in the romantic comedy The Proposal (2009) by Anne Flecher, with Jason Bateman in the comedy The Change Up (2011), with Denzel Washington in the action thriller Safe House (2012), with Jeff Bridges in the supernatural action comedy R.I.P.D. (2013) with Helen Mirren in the drama Woman in Gold (2015). He played the DC Comics superhero in Green Lantern (2011) with Blake Lively, Marvel Comics Wade Wilson/Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) with Hugh Jackman. In 2016 he produced and starred in the origin story Deadpool directed by Tim Miller.

Read Ryan Reynolds by Elisabeth Sereda.

Read Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool by Gabriel Lerman in Spanish.

2017 Nominee

2017 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Deadpool
