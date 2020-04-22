Shirley Knight (born in Goessel, Kansas, July 5, 1936, died April 22, 2020) acted on the Broadway stage and in movies like The Dark at the Top of the Stairs (1960) directed by Delbert Mann from the 1957 play by William Inge, Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) directed by Richard Brooks with Paul Newman, The Group (1966) by Sidney Lumet, Dutchman (1967), Petulia (1968) by Richard Lester with Julie Christie, The Rain People (1969) by Francis Ford Coppola, As Good As It Gets (1997) by James Brooks with Jack Nicholson, Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002) directed by Callie Khour from the 1996 novel by Rebecca Wells, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009) by Rebecca Miller. On television, she acted in Playing for Time (1980), Law & Order (1991), Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995), The Wedding (1998).
Read In Memoriam: Shirley Knight, Golden Globe Winner, 1936-2020 by Phillip Berk.
