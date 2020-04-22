Golden Globes logo

Shirley Knight

4 Nominations
1 Wins
Shirley Knight

Shirley Knight (born in Goessel, Kansas, July 5, 1936, died April 22, 2020) acted on the Broadway stage and in movies like The Dark at the Top of the Stairs (1960) directed by Delbert Mann from the 1957 play by William Inge, Sweet Bird of Youth (1962) directed by Richard Brooks with Paul Newman, The Group (1966) by Sidney Lumet, Dutchman (1967), Petulia (1968) by Richard Lester with Julie Christie, The Rain People (1969) by Francis Ford Coppola, As Good As It Gets (1997) by James Brooks with Jack Nicholson, Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002) directed by Callie Khour from the 1996 novel by Rebecca Wells, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009) by Rebecca Miller. On television, she acted in Playing for Time (1980), Law & Order (1991), Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995), The Wedding (1998).

Read In Memoriam: Shirley Knight, Golden Globe Winner, 1936-2020 by Phillip Berk.

 

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1996 Winner

1996 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Indictment: The McMartin Trial

1963 Nominee

1963 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Sweet Bird of Youth

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

New Star Of The Year - Actress
Dark at the Top of the Stairs, The

1961 Nominee

1961 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Dark at the Top of the Stairs, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.