Steve Carell

Steven John Carell (born August 16, 1962 in Concord, Massachusetts) acted on television in the comedy series The Office (2005-2011). In movies, he acted in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) with Will Ferrell, The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) by Judd Apatow, Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Dan in Real Life (2007), Get Smart (2008) with Anne Hathaway, Date Night (2008) with Tina Fey, Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011) with Ryan Gosling, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013), Foxcatcher (2014) with Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo, The Big Short (2015) by Adam McKay, Café Society (2016) by Woody Allen. Carell voiced Gru in the Despicable Me (2010, 2013, 2017) animated movies. He played Bobby Riggs in Battle of the Sexes (2017) with Emma Stone as Billie Jean King, a Vietnam veteran in Last Flag Flying (2017) by Richard Linklater with Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne, the father of Timothée Chalamet in Beautiful Boy (2018), Donald Rumsfeld in Vice (2018) written and directed by Adam McKay. He acted in Welcome to Marwen (2018) by Robert Zermeckis, Irresistible (2020) written and directed by Jon Stewart.

On television, Carell starred in The Morning Show (2019) with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Space Force (2020-2021).

2006 Winner

2006 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Battle of the Sexes

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Big Short, The

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Foxcatcher

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2010 Nominee

2010 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The

2007 Nominee

2007 Nominee

Best Musical/Comedy Series
Office, The
