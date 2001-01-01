Golden Globes logo

Ted Danson

12 Nominations
3 Wins

Edward “Ted” Danson (born December 29, 1947 in San Diego, California) starred in the TV movie Something About Amelia (1984), the television sitcoms Cheers (1982-1993) and Becker (1993-2004), the TV drama Damages (2007-2012), the anthology series Fargo (2015).

Danson acted in movies like The Onion Field (1979), Three Men and a Baby (1987) by Leonard Nimoy and sequel Three Men and a Little Lady (1990), Dad (1989) with Jack Lemmon, Made in America (1993) with Whoopi Goldberg, Saving Private Ryan (1998) by Steven Spielberg.

He stars with Kristen Bell in the TV sitcom The Good Place (2016-2017).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1991 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Cheers

1990 Winner

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Cheers

1985 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Something About Amelia

2008 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Damages

2001 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Becker

1993 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Cheers

1992 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Cheers

1989 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Cheers

1987 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Cheers

1986 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Cheers

1985 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Cheers

1984 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Cheers
