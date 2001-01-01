Edward “Ted” Danson (born December 29, 1947 in San Diego, California) starred in the TV movie Something About Amelia (1984), the television sitcoms Cheers (1982-1993) and Becker (1993-2004), the TV drama Damages (2007-2012), the anthology series Fargo (2015).

Danson acted in movies like The Onion Field (1979), Three Men and a Baby (1987) by Leonard Nimoy and sequel Three Men and a Little Lady (1990), Dad (1989) with Jack Lemmon, Made in America (1993) with Whoopi Goldberg, Saving Private Ryan (1998) by Steven Spielberg.

He stars with Kristen Bell in the TV sitcom The Good Place (2016-2017).