Golden Globes logo

Tom Hanks

16 Nominations
8 Wins
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks (born in Concord, California, July 9, 1956) starred in comedies like Splash (1984) by Ron Howard, Nothing in Common (1986) by Garry Marshall, Big (1988) by Penny Marshall, Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You’ve Got Mail (1998) by Nora Ephron with Meg Ryan, Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) by Mike Nichols. He performed in dramas like A League of Their Own (1992) by Penny Marshall, Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme, Forrest Gump (1994) by Robert Zemeckis, Apollo 13 (1995) by Ron Howard, Saving Private Ryan (1998) by Steven Spielberg, The Green Mile (1999) by Frank Darabont, Cast Away (2000) by Robert Zemeckis, Road to Perdition (2002) by Sam Mendes, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2011) by Stephen Daldry, Cloud Atlas (2012) by Andy and Lana Wachowski, Captain Phillips (2013) by Paul Greengrass, Saving Mr. Banks (2013) by John Lee Hancock, Bridge of Spies (2015) by Steven Spielberg, Sully (2016) by Clint Eastwood. Hanks starred in 3 movies directed by Ron Howard from the novels by Dan Brown: The Da Vinci Code (2006), Angels & Demons (2009), and Inferno (2016) with Felicity Jones. Hanks played Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee opposite Meryl Streep as publisher Katharine Graham in The Post (2017) directed by Steven Spielberg, Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) by Marielle Heller. Hanks starred in the World War II drama Greyhound (2020) for which he wrote the screenplay, the western News of the World (2020) directed by Paul Greengrass.

Lea el perfil Tom Hanks- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, por Paz Mata.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Tom Hanks “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” by Philip Berk.

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Tom Hanks, 2020 by Philip Berk.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Tom Hanks

2013 Winner

2013 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Game Change

2009 Winner

2009 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
John Adams

2002 Winner

2002 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
Band of Brothers

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Cast Away

1999 Winner

1999 Winner

Best Television Motion Picture
From the Earth to the Moon

1995 Winner

1995 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Forrest Gump

1994 Winner

1994 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Philadelphia

1989 Winner

1989 Winner

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Big

2020 Nominee

2020 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, A

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
The Post

2015 Nominee

2015 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Olive Kitteridge

2014 Nominee

2014 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Captain Phillips

2011 Nominee

2011 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Pacific

2008 Nominee

2008 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Charlie Wilson's War

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Saving Private Ryan

1994 Nominee

1994 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Sleepless in Seattle
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.