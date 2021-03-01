Tom Hanks (born in Concord, California, July 9, 1956) starred in comedies like Splash (1984) by Ron Howard, Nothing in Common (1986) by Garry Marshall, Big (1988) by Penny Marshall, Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and You’ve Got Mail (1998) by Nora Ephron with Meg Ryan, Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) by Mike Nichols. He performed in dramas like A League of Their Own (1992) by Penny Marshall, Philadelphia (1993) by Jonathan Demme, Forrest Gump (1994) by Robert Zemeckis, Apollo 13 (1995) by Ron Howard, Saving Private Ryan (1998) by Steven Spielberg, The Green Mile (1999) by Frank Darabont, Cast Away (2000) by Robert Zemeckis, Road to Perdition (2002) by Sam Mendes, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close (2011) by Stephen Daldry, Cloud Atlas (2012) by Andy and Lana Wachowski, Captain Phillips (2013) by Paul Greengrass, Saving Mr. Banks (2013) by John Lee Hancock, Bridge of Spies (2015) by Steven Spielberg, Sully (2016) by Clint Eastwood. Hanks starred in 3 movies directed by Ron Howard from the novels by Dan Brown: The Da Vinci Code (2006), Angels & Demons (2009), and Inferno (2016) with Felicity Jones. Hanks played Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee opposite Meryl Streep as publisher Katharine Graham in The Post (2017) directed by Steven Spielberg, Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) by Marielle Heller. Hanks starred in the World War II drama Greyhound (2020) for which he wrote the screenplay, the western News of the World (2020) directed by Paul Greengrass.
Lea el perfil Tom Hanks- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, por Paz Mata.
Read Nominee Profile 2020: Tom Hanks “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” by Philip Berk.
Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Tom Hanks, 2020 by Philip Berk.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2020 Winner
2020 Winner
2013 Winner
2013 Winner
2009 Winner
2009 Winner
2002 Winner
2002 Winner
2001 Winner
2001 Winner
1999 Winner
1999 Winner
1995 Winner
1995 Winner
1994 Winner
1994 Winner
1989 Winner
1989 Winner
2020 Nominee
2020 Nominee
2018 Nominee
2018 Nominee
2015 Nominee
2015 Nominee
2014 Nominee
2014 Nominee
2011 Nominee
2011 Nominee
2008 Nominee
2008 Nominee
1999 Nominee
1999 Nominee
1994 Nominee
1994 Nominee