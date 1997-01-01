Golden Globes logo

Vanessa Redgrave

13 Nominations
2 Wins

Vanessa Redgrave (born 30 January, 1937 in London, England), daughter of Michael Redgrave, sister of Lynn Redgrave, mother of Natasha Richardson and Joely Richardson, acted in Blow Up (1996) by Michelangelo Antonioni, Morgan (1966) and Isadora (1968) both directed by Karel Reisz, Camelot (1967) by Joshua Logan, Mary, Queen of Scots (1971), The Devils (1971) by Ken Russell, Julia (1977) by Fred Zinneman, The Bostonians (1984) and Howard’s End (1992) both directed by James Ivory, Prick Up Your Ears (1987) by Stephen Frears, A Month by the Lake (1995), Mrs. Dalloway (1997). She acted in Atonement (2007) by Joe Wright, Evening (2007), Letters to Juliet (2010), Unfinished Song (2012), Foxcatcher (2014), Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017), Mrs. Lowry & Son (2019) with Timothy Spall.

On television Redgrave acted in Second Serve (1986), A Man for All Seasons (1987), Bella Mafia (1997), If These Walls Could Talk 2 (2000), The Gathering Storm (2002), Political Animals (2012).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2001 Winner

2001 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
If These Walls Could Talk 2

1978 Winner

1978 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Julia

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
The Gathering Storm

1998 Nominee

1998 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Bella Mafia

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Month by the Lake, A

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Man for All Seasons, A (1988)

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Prick Up Your Ears

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Second Serve

1985 Nominee

1985 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Bostonians, The

1972 Nominee

1972 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Mary, Queen of Scots

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Isadora

1968 Nominee

1968 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Camelot

1967 Nominee

1967 Nominee

Actress In A Leading Role - Musical Or Comedy
Morgan!
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.