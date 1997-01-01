Vanessa Redgrave (born 30 January, 1937 in London, England), daughter of Michael Redgrave, sister of Lynn Redgrave, mother of Natasha Richardson and Joely Richardson, acted in Blow Up (1996) by Michelangelo Antonioni, Morgan (1966) and Isadora (1968) both directed by Karel Reisz, Camelot (1967) by Joshua Logan, Mary, Queen of Scots (1971), The Devils (1971) by Ken Russell, Julia (1977) by Fred Zinneman, The Bostonians (1984) and Howard’s End (1992) both directed by James Ivory, Prick Up Your Ears (1987) by Stephen Frears, A Month by the Lake (1995), Mrs. Dalloway (1997). She acted in Atonement (2007) by Joe Wright, Evening (2007), Letters to Juliet (2010), Unfinished Song (2012), Foxcatcher (2014), Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool (2017), Mrs. Lowry & Son (2019) with Timothy Spall.
On television Redgrave acted in Second Serve (1986), A Man for All Seasons (1987), Bella Mafia (1997), If These Walls Could Talk 2 (2000), The Gathering Storm (2002), Political Animals (2012).
