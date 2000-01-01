William “Willem” Dafoe (born July 22, 1955, in Appleton, Wisconsin) acted in Platoon (1986) by Oliver Stone, Mississippi Burning (1988) by Alan Parker with Gene Hackman, he played Jesus in The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) by Martin Scorsese. He acted in Triumph of the Spirit (1989), Wild at Heart (1990) by David Lynch, Flight of the Intruder (1991) by John Milius, Light Sleeper (1992) by Paul Schrader, Body of Evidence (1993) with Madonna, Tom & Viv (1994) by Brian Gilbert, The English Patient (1996) by Anthony Minghella, American Psycho (2000) with Cristian Bale, Shadow of the Vampire (2000), White Sands (2002) by Roger Donaldson, Auto Focus (2002) by Paul Schrader, The Clearing (2004) with Robert Redford, American Dreamz (2006) by Paul Weitz. Dafoe played Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in the Spider-Man trilogy (2002-2007) directed by Sam Raimi. He acted in The Fault in Our Stars (2014), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) by Wes Anderson. He played a motel manager in The Florida Project (2017), was part of the ensemble cast of Murder on the Orient Express (2017) directed by Kenneth Branagh from the 1934 detective novel by Agatha Christie, played Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh in At Eternity’s Gate (2018) directed by Julian Schnabel. He played an adviser to the throne Nuidis Vulko in DC Comics Aquaman (2018). Dafoe acted in Motherless Brooklyn (2019) by Edward Norton, The Lighthouse (2019) with Robert Pattinson, The Last Thing He Wanted (2020) by Dee Rees, The Card Counter (2021) by Paul Schrader, The French Dispatch (2021) by Wes Anderson, Nightmare Alley (2021) by Guillermo del Toro.
