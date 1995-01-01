Heywood “Woody” Allen (born Allan Stewart Koenigsberg on December 1, 1935 in the Bronx, New York) started in television as a comedy writer and a stand-up comedian. He has been writing, directing and acting in his own movies for the past 50 years. To name a few. Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (1972), Annie Hall (1977) and Manhattan (1979) with Diane Keaton, Stardust Memories (1980), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) with Mia Farrow, Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) with Martin Landau, Bullets Over Broadway (1994), Mighty Aphrodite (1995) with Mira Sorvino, Everyone Says I Love You (1996), Match Point (2005), Scoop (2006) and Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) with Scarlett Johansson, Midnight In Paris (2011) with Owen Wilson, To Rome with Love (2012) with Roberto Benigni, Blue Jasmine (2013) with Cate Blanchett, Magic in the Moonlight (2014) with Colin Firth and Emma Stone, Café Society (2016) with Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, Wonder Wheel (2017) with Kate Winslet, A Rainy Day in New York (2019) with Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet.

