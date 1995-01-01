Golden Globes logo

Woody Allen

13 Nominations
2 Wins

Heywood “Woody” Allen (born Allan Stewart Koenigsberg on December 1, 1935 in the Bronx, New York) started in television as a comedy writer and a stand-up comedian. He has been writing, directing and acting in his own movies for the past 50 years. To name a few. Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (1972), Annie Hall (1977) and Manhattan (1979) with Diane Keaton, Stardust Memories (1980), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) with Mia Farrow, Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) with Martin Landau, Bullets Over Broadway (1994), Mighty Aphrodite (1995) with Mira Sorvino, Everyone Says I Love You (1996), Match Point (2005), Scoop (2006) and Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008) with Scarlett Johansson, Midnight In Paris (2011) with Owen Wilson, To Rome with Love (2012) with Roberto Benigni, Blue Jasmine (2013) with Cate Blanchett, Magic in the Moonlight (2014) with Colin Firth and Emma Stone, Café Society (2016) with Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart, Wonder Wheel (2017) with Kate Winslet, A Rainy Day in New York (2019) with Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet.

Read more on Woody Allen by Meher Tatna

Read Ready for My deMille: Profiles in Excellence - Woody Allen, 2014 by Philip Berk

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2014 Winner

2014 Winner

Cecil B. deMille Award
Woody Allen

2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Midnight In Paris

1986 Winner

1986 Winner

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Purple Rose of Cairo, The

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Midnight In Paris

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Match Point

2006 Nominee

2006 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Match Point

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Hannah and Her Sisters

1987 Nominee

1987 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Hannah and Her Sisters

1984 Nominee

1984 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Zelig

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Interiors

1979 Nominee

1979 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Interiors

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Screenplay Motion Picture
Annie Hall

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
Annie Hall

1978 Nominee

1978 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Annie Hall
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.