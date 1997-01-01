Lloyd “Beau” Bridges (born in Los Angeles, California, December 9, 1941), son of actor Lloyd Bridges, acted in movies like For Love of Ivy (1968) with Sidney Poitier, The Landlord (1970) by Hal Ashby, The Other Side of the Mountain (1975), Norma Rae (1979) by Martin Ritt with Sally Field, Heart Like a Wheel (1983) with Bonnie Bedelia, The Hotel New Hampshire (1984) by Tony Richardson. He co-starred with his younger brother Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer in The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) written and directed by Steve Kloves. He played supporting roles in many other movies, like The Descendants (2011) by Alexander Payne, One Night in Miami (2020) by Regina King.
On television Beau Bridges acted in Harts of the West (1993-1994) with his father Lloyd Bridges, Without Warning: The James Brady Story (1991), The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom (1993), Losing Chase (1996), The Second Civil War (1997), My Name is Earl (2005-2009), The Millers (2013-2015).
