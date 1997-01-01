Golden Globes logo

Beau Bridges

4 Nominations
2 Wins
Beau Bridges

Lloyd “Beau” Bridges (born in Los Angeles, California, December 9, 1941), son of actor Lloyd Bridges, acted in movies like For Love of Ivy (1968) with Sidney Poitier, The Landlord (1970) by Hal Ashby,  The Other Side of the Mountain (1975), Norma Rae (1979) by Martin Ritt with Sally Field, Heart Like a Wheel (1983) with Bonnie Bedelia, The Hotel New Hampshire (1984) by Tony Richardson. He co-starred with his younger brother Jeff Bridges and Michelle Pfeiffer in The Fabulous Baker Boys (1989) written and directed by Steve Kloves. He played supporting roles in many other movies, like The Descendants (2011) by Alexander Payne, One Night in Miami (2020) by Regina King.

On television Beau Bridges acted in Harts of the West (1993-1994) with his father Lloyd Bridges, Without Warning: The James Brady Story (1991), The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom (1993), Losing Chase (1996), The Second Civil War (1997), My Name is Earl (2005-2009), The Millers (2013-2015).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

1994 Winner

1994 Winner

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom, The

1992 Winner

1992 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Without Warning: The James Brady Story

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Losing Chase

1969 Nominee

1969 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
For Love of Ivy
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.