Colin Farrell (born May 31, 1976, in Dublin, Ireland) acted with Tom Cruise in Minority Report (2002) by Steven Spielberg, with Bruce Willis in Hart’s War (2002), with Ben Affleck in Daredevil (2003). He starred in Tigerland (2000) and Phone Booth (2002) both directed by Joel Schumacher, A Home at the End of the World (2004) from the 1990 novel by Michael Cunningham, Alexander (2004) by Oliver Stone, The New World (2005) by Terrence Malick, Miami Vice (2006) by Michael Mann, Ask the Dust (2006) directed by Robert Towne from the 1939 novel by John Fante, Cassandra’s Dream (2007) by Woody Allen, In Bruges (2008) and Seven Psychopaths (2012) both written and directed by Martin McDonagh, Ondine (2009) by Neil Jordan, Total Recall (2012) by Len Wiseman, Miss Julie (2014) directed by Liv Ullman from the 1888 play by August Strindberg. He played a supporting role in Saving Mr. Banks (2013). Farrell acted with Rachel Weisz in The Lobster (2015) by Yorgos Lanthimos, with Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) directed by David Yates from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling, The Beguiled (2017) by Sofia Coppola, Widows (2018) by Steve McQueen, Dumbo (2019) by Tim Burton, The Gentlemen (2019) by Guy Ritchie.

On television, he acted in True Detective (2015), The North Water (2021).

