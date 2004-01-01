Alfred "Freddie" Highmore (born February 14, 1992 in London, England) started acting as a child. He acted in movies like Finding Neverland (2004) by Marc Forster, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) directed by Tim Burton from the children’s book by Roald Dahl, A Good Year (2006) by Ridley Scott, August Rush (2007), Toast (2011) from the autobiographical novel by Nigel Slater.

Highmore starred with Vera Farmiga in the TV series Bates Motel (2013-2017), plays a young surgeon with autism in The Good Doctor (2017).