Golden Globes logo

Freddie Highmore

1 Nominations

Alfred "Freddie" Highmore (born February 14, 1992 in London, England) started acting as a child. He acted in movies like Finding Neverland (2004) by Marc Forster, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) directed by Tim Burton from the children’s book by Roald Dahl, A Good Year (2006) by Ridley Scott, August Rush (2007), Toast (2011) from the autobiographical novel by Nigel Slater.

Highmore starred with Vera Farmiga in the TV series Bates Motel (2013-2017), plays a young surgeon with autism in The Good Doctor (2017).

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Good Doctor, The
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.