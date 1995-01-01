Golden Globes logo

James Woods

9 Nominations
1 Wins
James Woods (born April 18, 1947 in Vernal, Utah) acted in movies like The Onion Field (1979), Videodrome (1983), Once Upon a Time in America (1984) by Sergio Leone, True Believer (1989), Immediate Family (1989) by Jonathan Kaplan, Casino (1995) by Martin Scorsese, Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) by Rob Reiner, Contact (1997) by Robert Zemeckis, Riding in Cars with Boys (2001) by Penny Marshall. He was directed by Oliver Stone in Salvador (1986), Nixon (1995), Any Given Sunday (1999).

On television Woods acted in Promise (1986), In Love and War (1987), My Name is Bill W. (1989), Citizen Cohn (1992), Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995), Dirty Pictures (2000).

1987 Winner

1987 Winner

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Promise

2001 Nominee

2001 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Dirty Pictures

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Summer of Ben Tyler, The

1997 Nominee

1997 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture
Ghosts of Mississippi

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Indictment: The McMartin Trial

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
Citizen Cohn

1990 Nominee

1990 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
My Name is Bill W.

1988 Nominee

1988 Nominee

Best Actor - Television Motion Picture
In Love and War (TV Movie)

1980 Nominee

1980 Nominee

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Onion Field, The
