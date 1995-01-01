James Woods (born April 18, 1947 in Vernal, Utah) acted in movies like The Onion Field (1979), Videodrome (1983), Once Upon a Time in America (1984) by Sergio Leone, True Believer (1989), Immediate Family (1989) by Jonathan Kaplan, Casino (1995) by Martin Scorsese, Ghosts of Mississippi (1996) by Rob Reiner, Contact (1997) by Robert Zemeckis, Riding in Cars with Boys (2001) by Penny Marshall. He was directed by Oliver Stone in Salvador (1986), Nixon (1995), Any Given Sunday (1999).
On television Woods acted in Promise (1986), In Love and War (1987), My Name is Bill W. (1989), Citizen Cohn (1992), Indictment: The McMartin Trial (1995), Dirty Pictures (2000).
