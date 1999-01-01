Golden Globes logo

Laura Elizabeth Dern (born in Los Angeles, California, February 10, 1967) daughter of actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, starred in Rambling Rose (1991) by Martha Coolidge, Citizen Ruth (1996) by Alexander Payne, she acted with Nicolas Cage in Wild at Heart (1990) by David Lynch, with Sam Neil in Jurassic Park (1993) by Steven Spielberg. She played the mother in The Fault in Our Stars (2014) with Shailene Woodley and Wild (2014) with Reese Witherspoon, the wife in 99 Homes (2014) with Andrew Garfield and Michael Shannon. On television, she starred in the TV movies Afterburn (1992), The Baby Dance (1998), Recount (2008), and the comedy series Enlightened (2011-2013). She acted with Kristen Stewart and Michelle Williams in Certain Women (2016) by Kelly Reichardt, played Michael Keaton’s wife in The Founder (2016) by John Lee Hancock. Dern acted in the TV series Big Little Lies (2017-2019) directed by Jean-Marc Vallée from the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, in the TV movie The Tale (2018) written and directed by Jennifer Fox, she played Resistance Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) written and directed by Rian Johnson. Dern played a lawyer in Marriage Story (2019) by Noah Baumbach, the mother in Little Women (2019) directed by Greta Gerwig from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Read Nominee Profile 2020: Laura Dern, Marriage Story by Greet Ramaekers.

Lea el perfil de Laura Dern, Marriage Story, por Rocío Aysuo.

2020 Winner

2020 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Marriage Story

2018 Winner

2018 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Big Little Lies

2012 Winner

2012 Winner

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Enlightened

2009 Winner

2009 Winner

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Recount

1993 Winner

1993 Winner

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Afterburn

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Tale, The

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
The Baby Dance

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Rambling Rose
