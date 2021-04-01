Mary J. Blige

Mary Jane Blige (born January 11, 1971 in New York City), a singer songwriter with 13 released albums, known as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, wrote the song The Living Proof for the movie The Help (2011) that was nominated for a Golden Globe. She acted on television in The Jamie Foxx Show (1998), the TV movie Betty and Coretta (2013) with Angela Basset, The Wiz Live! (2016) and in movies like I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) by Tyler Perry, Rock of Ages (2012) by Adam Shankman.

Blige stars with Carey Mulligan in Mudbound (2017) directed by Dee Rees.

