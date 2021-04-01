Golden Globes logo

Mary Jane Blige (born January 11, 1971 in New York City), a singer songwriter with 13 released albums, known as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, wrote the song The Living Proof for the movie The Help (2011) that was nominated for a Golden Globe. She acted on television in The Jamie Foxx Show (1998), the TV movie Betty and Coretta (2013) with Angela Basset, The Wiz Live! (2016) and in movies like I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) by Tyler Perry, Rock of Ages (2012) by Adam Shankman.

Blige stars with Carey Mulligan in Mudbound (2017) directed by Dee Rees.

Lea el perfil de Blige en español por Mario Amaya.

Read Mary J. Blige - 75th Golden Globes Nominee by Scott Orlin.

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Mudbound

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
Mudbound

2012 Nominee

2012 Nominee

Best Song Motion Picture
The Help
