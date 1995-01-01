Golden Globes logo

Regina King (born January 15, 1971 in Los Angeles, California) acted in movies like Boyz in the Hood (1991) and Poetic Justice (1993) by John Singleton, Friday (1995) with Ice Cube, Jerry Maguire (1996) with Tom Cruise, How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) with Angela Bassett, Enemy of the State (1998) with Will Smith, Daddy Day Care (2003) with Eddie Murphy, Ray (2004) with Jamie Foxx, Our Family Wedding (2010) with Forest Whitaker, If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) by Barry Jenkins.

On television, she acted in the series Southland (2009-2013), The Leftovers (2014-2017), American Crime (2015-2017), The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), Seven Seconds (2018). King made her directorial debut with One Night in Miami (2020) from the 2013 play by Kemp Powers.

2019 Winner

2019 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
If Beale Street Could Talk

2021 Nominee

2021 Nominee

Best Director Motion Picture
One Night in Miami…

2019 Nominee

2019 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Seven Seconds

2016 Nominee

2016 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
American Crime
