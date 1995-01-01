Regina King (born January 15, 1971 in Los Angeles, California) acted in movies like Boyz in the Hood (1991) and Poetic Justice (1993) by John Singleton, Friday (1995) with Ice Cube, Jerry Maguire (1996) with Tom Cruise, How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) with Angela Bassett, Enemy of the State (1998) with Will Smith, Daddy Day Care (2003) with Eddie Murphy, Ray (2004) with Jamie Foxx, Our Family Wedding (2010) with Forest Whitaker, If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) by Barry Jenkins.

On television, she acted in the series Southland (2009-2013), The Leftovers (2014-2017), American Crime (2015-2017), The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), Seven Seconds (2018). King made her directorial debut with One Night in Miami (2020) from the 2013 play by Kemp Powers.

