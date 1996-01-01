Susan Sarandon

Susan Tomalin Sarandon (born in Queens, New York, October 4, 1946) acted in Joe (1970) with Peter Boyle, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) with Tim Rice, Atlantic City (1980) by Louis Malle with Burt Lancaster, The Witches of Eastwick (1987) with Jack Nicholson, Bull Durham (1988) by Ron Shelton with Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins, White Palace (1991) by Luis Mandoki with James Spader, Thelma & Louise (1991) by Ridley Scott with Geena Davis, Lorenzo’s Oil (1992) by George Miller with Mick Nolte, The Client (1994) by Joel Schumacher with Tommy Lee Jones, Little Women (1994) directed by Gillian Armstrong from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, Dead Man Walking (1995) by Tim Robbins with Sean Penn, Stepmom (1998) by Chris Columbus with Julia Roberts, Moonlight Mile (2002) by Brad Silberling with Dustin Hoffman and Jake Gyllenhaal, The Banger Sisters (2002) with Goldie Hawn, Igby Goes Down (2002) by Burr Steers, Alfie (2004) with Jude Law, Shall We Dance? (2004) and Arbitrage (2012) with Richard Gere, Solitary Man (2009) with Michael Douglas, The Lovely Bones (2009) by Peter Jackson. She starred with Ralph Fiennes in the television movie Bernard and Doris (2007). Sarandon starred in The Meddler (2016) by Lorene Scafaria with Rose Byrne. Sarandon played Kathryn Hahn’s mother in A Bad Moms Christmas (2017), she portrayed Bette Davis opposite Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford in the TV series Feud: Bette and Joan (2017) created by Ryan Murphy.
