Susan Sarandon

Susan Tomalin Sarandon (born in Queens, New York, October 4, 1946) acted in Joe (1970) with Peter Boyle, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) with Tim Rice, Atlantic City (1980) by Louis Malle with Burt Lancaster, The Witches of Eastwick (1987) with Jack Nicholson, Bull Durham (1988) by Ron Shelton with Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins, White Palace (1991) by Luis Mandoki with James Spader, Thelma & Louise (1991) by Ridley Scott with Geena Davis, Lorenzo’s Oil (1992) by George Miller with Mick Nolte, The Client (1994) by Joel Schumacher with Tommy Lee Jones, Little Women (1994) directed by Gillian Armstrong from the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, Dead Man Walking (1995) by Tim Robbins with Sean Penn, Stepmom (1998) by Chris Columbus with Julia Roberts, Moonlight Mile (2002) by Brad Silberling with Dustin Hoffman and Jake Gyllenhaal, The Banger Sisters (2002) with Goldie Hawn, Igby Goes Down (2002) by Burr Steers, Alfie (2004) with Jude Law, Shall We Dance? (2004) and Arbitrage (2012) with Richard Gere, Solitary Man (2009) with Michael Douglas, The Lovely Bones (2009) by Peter Jackson. She starred with Ralph Fiennes in the television movie Bernard and Doris (2007). Sarandon starred in The Meddler (2016) by Lorene Scafaria with Rose Byrne. Sarandon played Kathryn Hahn’s mother in A Bad Moms Christmas (2017), she portrayed Bette Davis opposite Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford in the TV series Feud: Bette and Joan (2017) created by Ryan Murphy.

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
Feud: Bette And Joan

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Feud: Bette And Joan

2009 Nominee

2009 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
Bernard And Doris

2003 Nominee

2003 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Igby Goes Down

1999 Nominee

1999 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Stepmom

1996 Nominee

1996 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Dead Man Walking

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Lorenzo's Oil

1992 Nominee

1992 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Thelma & Louise

1991 Nominee

1991 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
White Palace

1989 Nominee

1989 Nominee

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Bull Durham
