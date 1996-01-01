Golden Globes logo

Jessica Biel (born March 3, 1982 in Ely Minnesota) acted in the TV drama series 7th Heaven (1996-2003). She acted in movies like Ulee’s Gold (1997) with Peter Fonda, The Rules of Attraction (2002) directed by Roger Avary from the 1987 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, Home of the Brave (2006) by Irwin Winkler, The Illusionist (2006) with Edward Norton, Easy Virtue (2008) directed by Stephan Elliot from the 1924 play by Noel Coward, Playing for Keeps (2012) by Gabriele Muccino, Total Recall (2012) with Colin Farrell. She played Vera Miles in Hitchcock (2012) with Anthony Hopkins.

Biel stars in the TV series The Sinner (2017).

2018 Nominee

Best Television Motion Picture
The Sinner

2018 Nominee

Best Actress - Television Motion Picture
The Sinner
