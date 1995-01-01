Dame Kristin Scott Thomas (born May 24, 1960 in Redruth, England) acted in A Handful of Dust (1998) directed by Charles Sturridge from the 1934 novel by Evelyn Waugh, Four Weddings and Funeral (1994) by Mike Newell, Angels and Insects (1995),The English Patient (1996) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1992 novel by Michael Ondaajte, The Horse Whisperer (1998) directed by Robert Redford from the 1995 novel by Nicholas Evans, Random Hearts (1999) by Sydney Pollack, Gosford Park (2001) by Robert Altman, The Other Boleyn Girl (2001) by Phillippa Gregory, Easy Virtue (2008) from the 1928 play by Noel Coward, Nowhere Boy (2009) by Sam Wood, The Invisible Woman (2013) by Ralph Fiennes. She acted in the French-Canadian film I’ve Loved You So Long (2008) by Philippe Claudel, the French film Sarah’s Key (2010)
Scott Thomas played Winston Churchill’s wife in Darkest Hour (2017) directed by Joe Wright, starring Gary Oldman.
Golden Globes AwardsAwards Database
2009 Nominee
2009 Nominee
1997 Nominee
1997 Nominee