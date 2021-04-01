Nicole Kidman

Nicole Mary Kidman (born in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 20, 1967, to Australian parents, raised in Sydney, Australia) starred in Dead Calm (1989) by Philip Noyce with Sam Neill, in Days of Thunder (1990) by Tony Scott with Tom Cruise. She married Cruise and acted with him in Far and Away (1992) by Ron Howard and Eyes Wide Shut (1999) by Stanley Kubrick. Kidman acted in Billy Bathgate (1991) by Robert Benton with Dustin Hoffman, Batman Forever (1995) by Joel Schumacher with Val Kilmer, she starred in To Die For (1995) by Gus Van Sant, The Portrait of a Lady (1996) directed by Jane Campion from the 1881 novel by Henry James, The Peacemaker (1997) by Mimi Leder with George Clooney, Practical Magic (1998) with Sandra Bullock, The Others (2001) by Alejandro Amenábar, Moulin Rouge! (2001) and Australia by Baz Luhrmann. She played Virginia Wolff in The Hours (2002) by Stephen Daldry with Meryl Streep and Julianne Moore. She co-starred with Jude Law and Renee Zellweger in Cold Mountain (2003) directed by Anthony Minghella from the 1997 novel by Charles Frazier, with Anthony Hopkins in The Human Stain (2003) directed by Robert Benton from the 2000 novel by Philip Roth.

She starred in The Stepford Wives (2004) by Frank Oz, Birth (2004) by Jonathan Glazer, The Interpreter (2005) by Sydney Pollack, Bewitched (2005) by Nora Ephron with Will Ferrell, Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus (2006) by Steven Sheinberg with Robert Downey Jr., Rabbit Hole (2010) with Aaron Eckhart. She acted in Nine (2009) by Rob Marshall with Daniel Day Lewis, The Paperboy (2012) by Lee Daniels with Zac Efron, The Railway Man (2013) with Colin Firth, Hemingway & Gellhorn (2013) by Philip Kaufman with Clive Owen, Grace of Monaco (2014) with Tim Roth, Secret in Their Eyes (2015) with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Julia Roberts, Genius (2016) with Colin Firth and Jude Law and Lion (2016) with Dev Patel, directed by Garth Davis from the memoir A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierly.

Kidman acted with Colin Farrell in The Killing of the Sacred Deer (2017) by Yorgos Lanthimos and The Beguiled (2017) directed by Sofia Coppola from the 1966 novel by Thomas Cullinan, she acted on television in Big Little Lies (2017-2019) directed by Jean-Marc Vallée from the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty, Top of the Lake: China Girl (2017) by Jane Campion, The Undoing (2020) by Susanne Bier with Hugh Grant, Nine Perfect Strangers (2021) from the novel by Liane Moriarty.

In 2018 Kidman acted in Boy Erased by Joel Edgerton with Lucas Hedges and Russell Crowe, in the remake The Upside with Bryan Cranston, played a police detective in Destroyer, Queen Atlanna in DC Comics Aquaman. She acted in The Goldfinch (2019) directed by John Crawley from the novel by Donna Tartt, she played Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell (2019), she sang and danced in the musical The Prom (2020) by Ryan Murphy, she played Lucille Ball with Javier Bardem as Desi Arnez in Being the Ricardos (2021) written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

En español por Mario Amaya.