Octavia Spencer

Octavia Lenora Spencer (born May 25, 1970 in Montgomery, Alabama) acted with Viola Davis and Emma Stone in The Help (2011), with Chadwick Boseman in Get On Up (2014), with Michael B. Jordan in Fruitvale Station (2013), with Chris Evans in Snowpiercer (2013), with Kevin Costner in Black or White (2014), with Russell Crowe in Fathers and Daughters (2015) by Gabriele Muccino. She played the leader of the Amity faction in Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and Allegiant (2016) with Shailene Woodley and Theo James. She starred in Hidden Figures (2016) by Thomas Melfi with Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Kevin Costner.

Spencer acted in Gifted (2017) by Mark Webb, The Shape of Water (2017) by Guillermo del Toro.

