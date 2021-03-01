Golden Globes logo

Octavia Spencer

3 Nominations
1 Wins

Octavia Lenora Spencer (born May 25, 1970 in Montgomery, Alabama) acted with Viola Davis and Emma Stone in The Help (2011), with Chadwick Boseman in Get On Up (2014), with Michael B. Jordan in Fruitvale Station (2013), with Chris Evans in Snowpiercer (2013), with Kevin Costner in Black or White (2014), with Russell Crowe in Fathers and Daughters (2015) by Gabriele Muccino. She played the leader of the Amity faction in Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and Allegiant (2016) with Shailene Woodley and Theo James. She starred in Hidden Figures (2016) by Thomas Melfi with Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Kevin Costner.

Spencer acted in Gifted (2017) by Mark Webb, The Shape of Water (2017) by Guillermo del Toro.

Read Octavia Spencer by Silvia Bizio.

Read Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures by Rocio Ayuso in Spanish.

Read Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures - Nominee by Ana Maria Bahiana.

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2012 Winner

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The Help

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
The Shape of Water

2017 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Hidden Figures
