Laura Elizabeth "Laurie" Metcalf (born June 16, 1955 in Carbondale, Illinois) started at the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago, she acted in the television series Roseanne (1988-1997), Norm (1999-2001), Getting On (2013-2015), The McCarthys (2014-2015). She received awards for her work on the Broadway stage. She played supporting roles in movies like Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) by Susan Seidelman, Internal Affairs (1990) by Mike Figgis, JFK (1991) by Oliver Stone and Bulworth (1998) by Warren Beatty.

Metcalf played Saoirse Ronan’s mother in Lady Bird (2017) written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

Lea el perfil de Laurie Metcalf en español por Rocio Ayuso.

Read Laurie Metcalf - 75th Golden Globes Nominee by Nellee Holmes .