Golden Globes logo

Laurie Metcalf

3 Nominations
Actress Laurie Metcalf

Laura Elizabeth "Laurie" Metcalf (born June 16, 1955 in Carbondale, Illinois) started at the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago, she acted in the television series Roseanne (1988-1997), Norm (1999-2001), Getting On (2013-2015), The McCarthys (2014-2015). She received awards for her work on the Broadway stage. She played supporting roles in movies like Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) by Susan Seidelman, Internal Affairs (1990) by Mike Figgis, JFK (1991) by Oliver Stone and Bulworth (1998) by Warren Beatty

Metcalf played Saoirse Ronan’s mother in Lady Bird (2017) written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

Lea el perfil de Laurie Metcalf en español por Rocio Ayuso.

Read Laurie Metcalf - 75th Golden Globes Nominee by Nellee Holmes .

Golden Globes Awards

Awards Database

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Lady Bird

1995 Nominee

1995 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Roseanne

1993 Nominee

1993 Nominee

Best Supporting Actress – Television
Roseanne
About HFPAHFPA PhilanthropyAbout the Golden GlobesGolden Globes CredentialsLatest HFPA NewsApply for a GrantAwards Rules & Entry FormsContact Us
HFPA/GG will store your name and email address and use them to send the Weekly Globe newsletter. Withdraw consent by clicking on the link in any issue. Read our Privacy Policy.
Privacy PolicyTerms & Conditions
Golden Globe(S)®, Hollywood Foreign Press Association®, Cecil B. Demille® and Golden Globes® Statuette design mark are the registered trademarks and service marks and the Golden Globe® statuette the copyrighted property, of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Copyright © Hollywood Foreign Press Association. All rights reserved.