Alfredo “Alfred” Molina (born May 24, 1953 in London, England, from a Spanish father and an Italian mother) acted in Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) by Steven Spielberg, Prick Up Your Ears (1987) by Stephen Frears, Enchanted April (1992) by Mike Newell, Maverick (1994) by Richard Donner, Boogie Nights (1997) and Magnolia (1999) both directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Chocolat (2000) by Lasse Hallström. He played Diego Rivera in Frida (2002) with Salma Hayek as Frida Kahlo, he was the villain Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (2004) by Sam Raimi.  He acted in The Da Vinci Code (2006) directed by Ron Howard from the 2003 novel by Dan Brown, An Education (2009) with Carey Mulligan, Love Is Strange (2014) with John Lithgow, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016) with Tina Fey.

Molina plays director Robert Aldrich in the TV series Feud: Bette and Joan (2017) created by Ryan Murphy.

Lea el perfil de Alfred Molina en español por Gilda Baum-Lappe.

2018 Nominee

2018 Nominee

Best Supporting Actor - Television
Feud: Bette And Joan
