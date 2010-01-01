Armie Hammer

Armand Douglas Hammer (born August 28, 1986 in Los Angeles, California) played the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network (2010) directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Aaron Sorkin, the companion of FBI director Edgar Hoover in J. Edgar (2011) by Clint Eastwood, Snow White’s Prince in Mirror Mirror (2012) by Tarsem Singh, the legendary western hero in The Lone Ranger (2013) by Gore Verbinski, a KGB operative in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) by Guy Ritchie, Amy Adams’ husband in Nocturnal Animals (2016) by Tom Ford, a slave owner in The Birth of a Nation (2016) by Nate Parker. Hammer played Oliver opposite Timothée Chalamet as Elio in Call Me By Your Name (2017) directed by Luca Guadagnino from the 2007 American novel by André Aciman.
