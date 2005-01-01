Gary Oldman (born March 21, 1958 in London, England), a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, started acting on stage. In movies he played punk rocker Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols in Sid & Nancy (1986) by Alex Cox, playwright Joe Orton in Prick Up Your Ears (1987) by Stephen Frears, Rosencranz from Shakespeare’s Hamlet in Rosencranz & Guildenstern Are Dead (1990) by Tom Stoppard, an Irish mobster in State of Grace (1990) by Phil Joanou, a drug dealer in True Romance (1993) by Tony Scott, John Kennedy’s murderer Lee Harvey Oswald in JFK (1991) by Oliver Stone, Count Dracula in Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) by Francis Ford Coppola, a corrupt DEA agent in Léon: The Professional (1994) by Luc Besson, Ludwig van Beethoven in Immortal Beloved (1994) by Bernard Rose, George Smiley in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011). He played Sirius Black in the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 (2011). He was Police Commissioner James Gordon in the DC Comics Batman trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan, Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Oldman portrayed Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour (2017) directed by Joe Wright from a script by Anthony McCarten, Jürgen Mossack in The Laundromat (2019) by Steven Soderbergh, Citizen Kane’s screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz in Mank (2020) by David Fincher.

He wrote and directed Nil by Mouth (1997).

Lea el perfil de Oldman en español por Rocio Ayuso.

Read Gary Oldman - 75th Golden Globes Nominee by Nellee Holmes.