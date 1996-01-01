Sam Rockwell (born November 5, 1968 in Daly City, California) acted in Box of Moonlight (1996) by Tom Di Cillo with John Turturro, Lawn Dogs (1997) by John Duigan, The Green Mile (1999) by Frank Darabont with Tom Hanks, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) directed by George Clooney from the memoirs by Chuck Barris, Matchstick Men (2003) by Ridley Scott with Nicolas Cage, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy (2005) by Garth Jennings, Moon (2009) by Duncan Jones, Conviction (2010) with Hilary Swank, Seven Psychopaths (2012) by Martin McDonagh with Colin Farrell, The Way, Way Back (2013).

Rockwell played a racist cop in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017) by Martin McDonagh. He portrayed George W. Bush opposite Christian Bale’s Dick Cheney in Vice (2018) by Adam McKay. He acted in Jojo Rabbit (2019) by Taika Waititi, Richard Jewell (2019) by Clint Eastwood.

On television, he played Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon with Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon.

